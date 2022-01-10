Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $434.86 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.62 and a 200-day moving average of $426.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

