Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

