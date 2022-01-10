Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.53

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
