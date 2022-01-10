Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.53

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 157,646.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.