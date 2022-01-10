Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $215.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

