Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $91,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.