Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Reduced by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,429 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 178,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.43 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

