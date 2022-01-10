Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $84,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 112,437 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

