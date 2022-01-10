Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $425.49 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

