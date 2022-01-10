Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

