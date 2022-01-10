Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

