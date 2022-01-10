VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives $440.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

