Velo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Velo has a market cap of $35.98 million and $2.71 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

