Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

