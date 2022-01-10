Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

