Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 197,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,077 shares of company stock worth $1,711,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Verint Systems stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

