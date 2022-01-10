Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,691. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

