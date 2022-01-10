Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,228 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

