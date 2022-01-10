Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $11,315,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $7,244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $1,604,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $15.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.