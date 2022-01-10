Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 819.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist cut their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

EHTH stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.