Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 423,536 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 423,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 63,469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

