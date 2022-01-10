VideoCoin (VID) Trading 42% Lower This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $776,677.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

