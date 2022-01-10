View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.36

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 12685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIEW. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

