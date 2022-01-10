Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $15.63 on Friday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.