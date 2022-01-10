VIMworld (VEED) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,649.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and $56,649.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00066538 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

