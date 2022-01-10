Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $12.45 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

