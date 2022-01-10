Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $5.51.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

