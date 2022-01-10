Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Shares of V traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.29. 390,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,495. The company has a market cap of $404.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

