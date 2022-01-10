Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $79.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.