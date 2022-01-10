Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

