Vtex’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 17th (NYSE:VTEX)

Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 17th. Vtex had issued 19,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $361,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

