Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $34.21 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $130.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $134.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $139.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 337,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,593,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.