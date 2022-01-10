Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 27.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 93,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $400.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

