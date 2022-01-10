Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
WRTBY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.