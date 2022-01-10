Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

WRTBY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

