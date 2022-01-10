Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of WASH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.