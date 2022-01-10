WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 131.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $252.48 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $255.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

