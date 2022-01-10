Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

WCN stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.