WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $15.02 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $319.35 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

