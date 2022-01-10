We Are One Seven LLC Buys 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.57 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

