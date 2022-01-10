We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 80,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.29 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

