We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

