We Are One Seven LLC Sells 68 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

