Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

WBT stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,681,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

