West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday.

WST stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,380. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.