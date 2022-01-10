WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 2.9% Higher

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.48. 16,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,956,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81.
WeWork (NYSE:WE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $661.03 million for the quarter.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
