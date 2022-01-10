WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in WEX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

