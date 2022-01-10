WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.26

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 85503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

