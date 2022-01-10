Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

WWW opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

