Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

Woodward stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

