WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.21) to GBX 1,030 ($13.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.11) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.51) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($16.04) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.64).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,099 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,018.86. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,179 ($15.89).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.