WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 7260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

WW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

