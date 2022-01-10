WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 7260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
WW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
